IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 142.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,823 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in IBEX were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 545,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,716,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in IBEX by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 145,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in IBEX by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBEX shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IBEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Baird R W lowered shares of IBEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IBEX news, Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 35,000 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $1,038,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,973.92. The trade was a 45.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Joseph Inson sold 3,690 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $105,497.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,093.68. This represents a 17.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,910 shares of company stock worth $1,724,647 in the last ninety days. 6.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBEX Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

