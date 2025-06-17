ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 1,156.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICFI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ICF International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on ICF International from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.32. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $179.67.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $487.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.61%.

In other news, Director Scott B. Salmirs purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $104,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,698.94. The trade was a 19.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall Mehl purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.40 per share, for a total transaction of $168,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,437.60. This trade represents a 12.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

