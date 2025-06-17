Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total transaction of $283,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,511.24. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,600. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,954 shares of company stock worth $40,796,663. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $179.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.21. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.97 and a 12-month high of $181.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

