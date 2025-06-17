Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stake Trimmed by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,579,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 673,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,145,000 after acquiring an additional 332,413 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,643,000 after acquiring an additional 272,676 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,417,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,016.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 211,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,110,000 after acquiring an additional 209,000 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $75.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

