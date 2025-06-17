Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 582.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 34,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.60.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.