iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 423.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,577,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,081,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,682,000 after acquiring an additional 889,193 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 331.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after acquiring an additional 252,380 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,271,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,379,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,129,000 after buying an additional 143,528 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $117.04 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.66.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

