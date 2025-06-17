iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.64. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.77.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

