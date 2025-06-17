iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Down 45.4% in May

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the May 15th total of 53,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.0%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1291 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

