iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,588,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 78,917 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,844,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,295,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9,534.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,207,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,497 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 734,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.01. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $115.88.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

