iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLV. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 119,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 30,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SLV stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.