Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stake Lifted by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Itron by 4,580.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Itron by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Itron by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Itron by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $125.04 on Tuesday. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.11 and a 12 month high of $125.40. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $607.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $441,589.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,301.45. This represents a 14.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 9,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.77, for a total transaction of $1,100,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,313.73. This trade represents a 29.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,202. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

