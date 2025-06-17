Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.9%

Amazon.com stock opened at $216.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.