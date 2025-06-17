JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 57.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,161,171,000 after purchasing an additional 876,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,475,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,049 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $270.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $750.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

