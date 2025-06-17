Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 221,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 159,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Albert Rabil sold 314,465 shares of Kayne Anderson BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $4,999,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,807.40. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 387,485 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,830. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson BDC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 4,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 966,016 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson BDC by 166.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 541,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 338,043 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 10.9% in the first quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 365,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 35,843 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $4,205,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 79.3% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KBDC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kayne Anderson BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Kayne Anderson BDC Price Performance

Shares of KBDC opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.43 million. Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 59.80% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Kayne Anderson BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Kayne Anderson BDC’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

