Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 275 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.5% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $216.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

