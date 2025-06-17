Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.89 and traded as low as $4.65. Koss shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 52,542 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Koss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Get Koss alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Koss

Koss Stock Up 4.3%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 million, a P/E ratio of -61.25 and a beta of -1.51.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOSS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Koss during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 6.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koss

(Get Free Report)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.