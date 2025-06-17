Lmcg Investments LLC Has $23.22 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,587 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.5% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,027,000 after buying an additional 84,030 shares during the period. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 934.9% during the 1st quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 35,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 32,451 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.9%

NVDA opened at $144.69 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.24.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

