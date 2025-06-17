Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Raised by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.21.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MPC opened at $166.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $183.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

