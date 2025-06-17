Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Increased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $16,699,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $685,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,394 shares of company stock worth $1,656,076 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 4.8%

MRVL stock opened at $70.42 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of -41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

