Methanex (TSE:MX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$56.93 and traded as low as C$47.58. Methanex shares last traded at C$48.35, with a volume of 300,021 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MX. Scotiabank set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.93.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

