Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $244,359.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,865.98. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $743,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,095.88. The trade was a 9.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,613 shares of company stock worth $2,198,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLI opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $96.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.07.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.21%.

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.