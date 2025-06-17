Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 669.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,879 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,074,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,693,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Newmont by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,644,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,281,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Newmont by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,520,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,150 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus set a $63.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $106,923.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,790.36. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,154 shares of company stock worth $381,539 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average is $46.55. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

