North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 353 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $2,915,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $69,789,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 288,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,533 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after buying an additional 3,493,926 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Price Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 9,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $337,369.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 276,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,045.50. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $285,209.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,901.60. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,046 shares of company stock worth $9,387,635 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHWY has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI set a $52.00 target price on shares of Chewy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 price objective on Chewy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chewy

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.