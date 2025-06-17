North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 1,533 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ares Capital by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,068,000 after acquiring an additional 871,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,439,000 after acquiring an additional 881,450 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,426,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,133,000 after buying an additional 105,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,678,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,633,000 after buying an additional 1,198,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

