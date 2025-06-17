North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 2,037 Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 137.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,331,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Portillo’s by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,944,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after buying an additional 125,073 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PTLO shares. Baird R W downgraded Portillo’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Portillo’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

In related news, Director Berkshire Partners Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $122,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTLO opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.28 million, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.87. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.76 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

