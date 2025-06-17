North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 40 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $423.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.22.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $471.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $491.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

