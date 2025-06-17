North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $123.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.49. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $103.07 and a 12-month high of $137.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

