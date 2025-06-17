North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $36,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. Legacy Trust grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 2,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $278.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.91 and a 200-day moving average of $276.41. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $219.19 and a 52 week high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

