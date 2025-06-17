North Star Investment Management Corp. Makes New $44,000 Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,060 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its position in Antero Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 16,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AR. Williams Trading set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 38,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $1,532,684.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 364,992 shares in the company, valued at $14,716,477.44. The trade was a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,229,805.34. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AR stock opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.63 and a beta of 0.67. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $42.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

