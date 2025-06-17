North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Solventum by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Solventum by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Solventum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Solventum by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get Solventum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SOLV shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Solventum Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:SOLV opened at $74.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Solventum’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.