North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 200 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Wall Street Zen raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

