North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 394 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TR opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.42. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $146.52 million for the quarter.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 29.51%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Articles

