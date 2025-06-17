North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 40,343 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,343 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,040,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,242,000 after acquiring an additional 761,561 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Paramount Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 44,753,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,120,000 after buying an additional 1,593,579 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,593,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,413,000 after buying an additional 1,119,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,567,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,731,000 after buying an additional 724,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,663,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,384,000 after buying an additional 460,539 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -2.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Paramount Global

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.