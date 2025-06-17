NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases Shares of 15,149 Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,695,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,100 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,464,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,762,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,549 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Huntsman by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,712,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,870,000 after buying an additional 650,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.8%

HUN opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUN. Wall Street Zen cut Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Huntsman from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

