Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Increased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,492,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,955 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,460 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,571,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,771 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,903,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,917,000 after acquiring an additional 40,313 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,312,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,084,000 after purchasing an additional 123,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $345.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

