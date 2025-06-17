NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s Largest Position

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 4.4% of Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $144.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average of $126.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.24.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

