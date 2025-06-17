NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $144.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.24.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

