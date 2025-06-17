NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,233 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $27,076,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,855,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,046,898.48. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.24.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $144.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

