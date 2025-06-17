Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.95 and traded as low as C$0.80. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 194,637 shares traded.

Separately, Jones Trading cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$67.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

