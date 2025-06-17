Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $80.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Onsemi from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Onsemi from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Onsemi from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.72.

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

