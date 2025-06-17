Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 204,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 766.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 644,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after buying an additional 570,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lori Ann Flees acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,620.92. The trade was a 6.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

