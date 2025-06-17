Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Capital & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Freedom Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $238,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGHM opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $26.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.0798 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of tax-exempt current income by actively investing in lower rated, intermediate- to long-term Muni bonds. CGHM was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

