Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Capital & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Freedom Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $238,000.
Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA CGHM opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $26.06.
Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Increases Dividend
Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Profile
The Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of tax-exempt current income by actively investing in lower rated, intermediate- to long-term Muni bonds. CGHM was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.