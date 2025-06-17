Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF stock opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $49.65.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

