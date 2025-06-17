Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 917 NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NMI news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 20,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $731,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,424.28. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 13,111 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $466,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,824,585.76. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,337. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

