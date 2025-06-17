Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 180 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,833,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $131.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

