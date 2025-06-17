Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $888,783,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,373,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,528 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Sun Communities by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,606,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,181,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,853 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,917,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sun Communities by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,549,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,429,000 after purchasing an additional 911,857 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUI. Truist Financial set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SUI stock opened at $123.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.32. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 670.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeff Blau acquired 3,665 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.99 per share, for a total transaction of $432,433.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,433.35. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

