Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $227.44 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $267.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.4833 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

