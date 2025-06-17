Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 267 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 286.2% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 640.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on A shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $211,840.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,931.02. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $119.07 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

