Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $38,000 in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $127,810.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,232.80. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $554,572.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,548.16. This represents a 28.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,897 shares of company stock worth $4,227,970. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

OLLI stock opened at $120.80 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

