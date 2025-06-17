Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,893,000 after acquiring an additional 48,809 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $11,359,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on KD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Kyndryl from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,035,292.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,100.92. The trade was a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

